by blogsicilia.it – ​​11 seconds ago

The service of the Aeroitalia airline will start on May 15th, taking over from Ryanair in the air traffic at Comiso airport after the Irish giant’s decision to leave the Hyblaean airport. Three links will be…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Flights, here are the new Aeroitalia routes to and from Comiso appeared 11 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».