The last weekend in July does not erase the inconveniences in the main European airports, with the unrest that threatens to extend into August.

The next month could prove complicated for those flying to Spain, a favorite summer destination for holidaymakers: the USO union, which represents the cabin crew of the low-cost airline Ryanair, has announced strikes for four days a week (Monday to Thursday). starting from 8 August until 7 January.

If easyJet’s Spanish cabin crew has reached a salary agreement with the company, averting a strike scheduled just this weekend, it is the pilots of the British carrier based in the Iberian Peninsula who are now beating cash, threatening nine days off work on next month. Dates: 12-14, 19-21 and 27-29 August.

After Spain, Germany also risks

The situation is also complicated in Germany, where the strike by Lufthansa ground personnel has just ended yesterday, which resulted in the cancellation of over a thousand flights in the second part of this week. The situation could soon be aggravated by the pilots of the German national airline: tomorrow the vote organized by the Vereinigung Cockpit union, which asks for a salary increase, will end. New strikes cannot be ruled out shortly.

The situation in Great Britain

Also in Great Britain the Balpa pilots union is considering a referendum, which could lead to strikes and cancellations of British Airways flights in the coming weeks.