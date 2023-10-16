Home » Flights to Nicaragua via Mexico Canceled due to New Visa Requirements for Cubans
Flights to Nicaragua via Mexico Canceled due to New Visa Requirements for Cubans

Flights to Nicaragua with stopovers in Mexico have been canceled following new measures implemented by the Mexican government regarding the entry of Cubans into their country. The Mexican airline Viva Aerobus recently scrapped its Santa Clara to Mérida route, which was commonly used by Cubans to reach Nicaragua without the need for a Mexican visa. The cancellation comes as Mexico now requires all Cubans transiting through its international airports to obtain a transit visa, effective from October 22, 2023. As a result, alternative flight options for traveling to Nicaragua from Cuba are being explored. For more information on available routes and prices, visit our website.

