FLIXBUS The Flix service lands in Chile and India. New projects also in Southern Italy – Companies

After its success in Europe, Turkey, North America and South America, Flix is ​​targeting India for its FlixBus service. As part of Flix’s global expansion, supported by the long-term vision of increasingly widespread mobility accessible to as many people as possible, the launch in India will be preceded by the one in Chile, scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Flix sees enormous potential in the Indian market, above all by virtue of its size, greater than that of the European, Turkish and North American markets combined, and the fundamental role played by road mobility in the daily movements of the local population.

“Flix is ​​a growing company, and will continue to expand globally. We are happy to announce that India will be the 42nd country to join our international network. Our goal is to offer everyone sustainable travel solutions and for all budgets, and in India there is a significant demand for it – said André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix -.

We are confident that our unique business model, based on collaboration with small and medium-sized enterprises in the area and the clever use of technology in the fields of planning, operational service and pricing, will allow us to better respond to the needs of the Indian market. The strong focus on safety aspects and uniformity of quality standards will allow us to build the most competitive bus travel network in the region. We want to invest substantially in this area and create jobs locally, and we aim for market leadership.”

At the heart of Flix’s vision is a firm belief that affordable, sustainable travel solutions should be available to everyone. For this reason, the company aims to grow not only profitably, but also responsibly and sustainably. Among its long-term objectives, there is the full decarbonisation of the offer, pursued through a progressive strategy for the climate which includes, among its cornerstones, development projects for full electric and hydrogen buses, in addition to those already conducted with other alternative energy sources to diesel, from biogas to solar.

In parallel with the global expansion of the FlixBus service, in Italy the company continues to work to consolidate its national network with the aim of offering an ever greater capillarity, with particular attention to regions penalized by a lack of infrastructure.

The project announced by Andrea Incondi, CEO of FlixBus Italia, on the occasion of the Southern Italy round table: accessibility and development of sustainable collective mobility, held in Naples on the morning of Tuesday 23 May, fits into this framework. On average, FlixBus represents the only collective mobility solution in 7% of the municipalities it connects in the southern regions, with a peak of 14% in Calabria. This corresponds to 12% of the population, with a peak of 23% in Basilicata.