Flood in Bihać | Info

The Civil Protection Headquarters of the City of Bihać made a Decision on the declaration of a state of natural disaster.

Source: Edin Zeljković, radio Bihać

At tonight’s regular session of the Headquarters, information from the field was discussed. In the city of Bihać, there were no casualties or injuries due to the floods.

The CZ unit for water and underwater rescue, with the help of the Red Cross of the City of Bihać and the organization pomozi.ba, delivered food and drinking water to the residents of the Klisa settlement, to which road communication was cut off, throughout the day, reports Radio Bihać.

Road communication Kulen Vakuf – Martin Brod has been re-established. On all risky roads, traffic regulation is carried out by members of the MUP of the USK. The CZ cleanliness unit at JKP Komrad doo is constantly working on filling sandbags and distributing them to local communities, in communication with the MZ presidents on the ground.

The Mayor of Bihać, Elvedin Sedić, personally visited all local communities facing floods today. According to information from the field in MZ Martin Brod, Kulen Vakuf, Orašac, Ripač, Golubić, Jezero – Privilica, Donje Prekonunje, Ozimice 1 – ul. Irfan Ljubijankić, Kralje – Vrkašić and Pokoj, i.e. in ten local communities in Bihac, more than 200 buildings and a large number of agricultural areas, i.e. crops, were flooded.

This was the reason for the Headquarters of the CZ of the City of Bihać to pass the Decision on the declaration of a state of natural disaster in the area of ​​the City of Bihać at today’s regular session.

