Flood in Emilia-Romagna, still red alert today. DIRECT

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, still red alert today.

In ER 879 firefighters at work

In Emilia Romagna 879 firefighters, of which 696 arrived as reinforcements from other Headquarters, are engaged in rescue operations following the flood caused by heavy rains. There are 244 firefighters at work in the province of Forlì, according to a note, and 326 in that of Ravenna, the areas where the greatest problems remain. There are 150 aquatic rescuers, 50 experts in drainage operations with pumps and dewatering pumps, 16 Advanced Command Posts. Of the vehicles currently employed in the places affected by bad weather, 35 are small boats, 3 amphibians, 1 hovercarft, 3 helicopters and 12 drones. 4,963 interventions have been carried out so far: 1,148 in Bologna, 2,089 in Ravenna, 1,362 in Forlì Cesena, 364 in Rimini.

