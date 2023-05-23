Flood in Emilia-Romagna, the first government measures are on the way – breaking latest news

Over 100 million euros. After a day of discussions on a political and technical level between the ministries and Palazzo Chigi, the decree that the government is preparing to pass for the emergency caused by the flood in Emilia Romagna has reached this extent. A package still being defined, starting with the coverage: as revealed by the Deputy Economy Minister Maurizio Leo, the government is considering additional lotteries and the proceeds from cars seized from organized crime. These resources will be used to guarantee immediate relief, as anticipated by Giorgia Meloni during the inspection in some affected centers. And they will be accompanied by a series of measures to deal with phase 1, among which there is no appointment of a commissioner, the government assures.

Bad weather, in Conselice families still trapped by the water

Phase 2 is already being thought of, but the measures related to refreshments will begin to take shape when the balance of the damages, which are already expected to be in the billions, will be clearer. For this reason, a request will in all probability be made – perhaps already in the next few hours – to access the European Solidarity Fund, as also happened for the earthquake that struck the same lands eleven years ago: 670 million in that case, compared with damages for 12 billion. After the solidarity of the leaders at the G7, the prime minister also received that of Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed his closeness and offered “the support of the Israeli government for the victims and the damage caused by the flood”, as reported by Palazzo Chigi.

On the eve of the CDM already announced on Friday, the various ministers concerned each provided a piece of the puzzle decree to take to the meeting convened at 11. In the end, it should be worth five times the 20 million that was talked about over the weekend. The state of emergency already planned for May 4 should be extended, after the bad weather episodes at the beginning of the month, with an initial allocation of 10 million. The number of municipalities involved should now exceed one hundred. For these areas, the suspension of tax and social security payments is looming, until October or November. There will also be a stoppage for administrative processes, while efforts will be made to ensure teaching continuity. We are also working on the refinancing of Fen, the national emergency fund. “The provinces are only asking for 200 million immediately for the provincial roads. We will try to do everything possible”, guaranteed the deputy premier and minister of infrastructure, Matteo Salvini.

The suspension of private mortgages should not be included in the decree but in an agreement with the ABI. Among the hypotheses on the table, also that of layoffs in companies blocked by bad weather. “Requesting it – underlines the Fiom-Cgil of Emilia Romagna – must be understood as a moral duty of companies”. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, hopes that the package will include “above all the activation of the guarantee fund which, in our opinion, must be the maximum that is allowed by EU rules on state aid”. Among the companies most affected, there are agricultural ones. As explained by the head of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, his ministry “searched for all the available resources and we found resources of at least 100 million euros to deal with these situations. However, very different figures are needed”. Governor Stefano Bonaccini has asked for 100% refunds. “We are trying to find the resources, we are making the maximum effort”, said Leo. Under study there is also the exemption from work for public employees, and the possibility of recovering the tests of public competitions for candidates who live in the municipalities flooded.

In view of phase 2, however, the Ministry of the Environment proposes, in a draft document, the allocation of 2.5 billion for 2024, 2025 and 2026, for the three-year intervention programs that the district basin authorities must adopt by 30 June. To date, it is underlined, the 7 river basin districts have only made urgent annual plans, because the three-year ones were not financed. And this, the technicians note, is “a vulnerability of the hydrogeological risk mitigation policy”. A proposal that however does not seem destined to have – at the moment – a follow-up in operational measures.

