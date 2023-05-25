6
- Flood, von der Leyen: “Europe is with you”. Meloni: “Concrete signals from the EU”. LIVE Sky Tg24
- Meloni against the center-right governors: “Think of Bonaccini commissioner, when there are still the funeral… the Republic
- Emilia-Romagna, Meloni press point – von der Leyen Palazzo Chigi
- Flood, here are all the measures put in place by the government ilGiornale.it
- Flood, Ursula von der Leyen speaks in dialect in Romagna: “Tin bota, Europe is with you” Varese News
- See full coverage on Google News