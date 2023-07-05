Home » Flooded households near Leskovac | Info
World

by admin
According to still unofficial information, the water washed away one of the bridges on the Saranica River.

Source: Kurir/MS

After heavy rainfall in Pečenjevac near Leskovac on Wednesday evening more than 20 households were flooded. The transformer station is also flooded, so the whole village is in darkness.

The water is still high, I have a meter in the house. The mother cannot go outside. There is a car near me on the bridge that was swept away by the torrent and stuck on the fence.”, said Dragan Stanković, a resident of this village. The police are standing at the intersection for Čekmin and Kaštavar because they can’t go any further, he adds.

According to still unofficial information, the water washed away one of the bridges on the Saranica River, which hit another bridge and blocked the passage of the incoming water. A woman was evacuated from a house in the village of Podrimce after her house was filled with stormwater, the Leskovac Police Department confirmed.

01:21 More than 20 households flooded in Pečenjevac Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

The big storm that hit the surroundings of Leskovac blocked the road to the Pašina česma excursion site and cut off the surrounding villages from the world. The nearby Draškovac and Podrimce are without electricity, and teams of the police, firefighters and Elektrodistribucija are on the ground. In the Leskovac police department, they said that all the teams are on the ground and that they do not allow vehicles to move on this local road because, believe it or not, the water on the hill has reached a height of up to 40 centimeters in some sections.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:22 Uzice after the floods Source: Kurir/ZG

Source: Kurir/ZG

(WORLD/Kurir.rs)

