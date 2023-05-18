flooded stadium of freedom in the new city | Sports

“At half past three tonight, they called us and said that the water was coming into the stadium, but we didn’t even manage to get our football boots,” says Sloboda player Marin Samardžić.

Classes in schools were interrupted, and besides dozens of residential buildings, the water also flooded the “Mlakve” stadium, where the oldest club in Bosnia and Herzegovina, FK Sloboda, plays.

Water entered the field as early as Tuesday, but that did not foreshadow the disaster that followed. During the night, Una overflowed and flooded the entire first floor of the Mlakve stadium, which, as we found out on Wednesday, is impossible to reach.

Everything in the complex was submerged and mostly destroyed, and there was only water in and around the stadium, which is why the players who live in the complex were also evacuated today.

“In our 113 years of existence, nothing like this has happened to us. This is not a disaster, this is a cataclysm“, the president of Sloboda Mladen Bosančić tells us and adds that everything happened very quickly in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In the space of 20 minutes, the water rose two meters. We evacuated five players who lived in the stadium. We will probably disband the team today for a couple of days, we can’t play, we are left with nothing. We literally have nothing. We will see how big the catastrophe is when the water recedes“, adds Bosančić, who points out that Sloboda will survive this too.

“The damage is enormous, but the most important thing is that the man is alive, everything can be done and I am sure that with the help of all the citizens of the Republic of Srpska, we will repair the damage.“

Sloboda football player Marin Samardžić says that although there have been floods in Mlakva before, they had no idea that something like this would happen.

“Yesterday we were at the stadium, there was only a little water on the field, look, the grass is turning green. A disaster today. We were still at the club last night, we had a meeting about whether there would be a match or not. And let’s leave the football boots there. In the middle of the night, around half past three, they call us that water is invading the stadium, everything is destroyed. We didn’t manage to take anything. Other football boots…“

The football players of Sloboda are once again on forced vacation, and this is a situation they have already experienced several times, since Novi Grad was hit by floods for the third time in a year.

“We must remain mentally stable above all else. We have no choice but to continue training where we can, to keep in shape. We have no choice but to continue as we can. We are all in this together the same fate has befallen us and we stick togethero”, concluded Marin’s teammate Semir Tiro.

