flooded streets and closed metro stations

Rome underwater at sunset. In the late afternoon of Sunday a storm hit the capital that brought the city to its knees. Many inconveniences and reports of flooded roads and city mobility that ended up knocked out.

Rain and strong winds

At sunset of a weekend of good weather, the first of real summer, what journalistically (meteorologists do not like this expression) hit Rome was a veritable water bomb. According to data from Rete Meteo Amatori Lazio, 53 millimeters fell in Centocelle (the most affected district) in just under two hours, 41 in the adjacent Tor Sapienza. These are the most important accumulations. On average, in the other districts of the city, it fluctuates between 20 and 30 mm.

Problems along Metro A

The hardships did not wait. Along the metro A Atac was forced to close the stations of Manzoni, Ponte Lungo and Furio Camillo due to problems with the electricity grid. The latter, after just under an hour, reopened to travellers.

Flooded streets in Rome

Viability haywire in many areas. Along the Prenestina inconvenience in two points, historically subject to flooding. Largo Preneste ended up flooded, transforming, as often happens, into Lake Preneste. A few kilometers further on and at the height of the Togliatti road there is still flooding. Shortly before, at Largo Cocconi, the fall of a tree forced the local police to close the road. Tram 14, which ends in Piazza dei Gerani, has been diverted onto Via Giacomo Bresadola.

Flooding also on the Tiburtina, where between Casal Bruciato and Portonaccio, due to the intensity of the rainfall, the central lane was closed, causing inevitable slowdowns. Inconvenience also on Collatina, flooded and closed for 20 minutes at via del Flauto.

Slowdowns are reported on the Ardeatina, Laurentina and Appia. Inconvenience also on the Flaminia, with journey times from rush hour towards Rome.







