Home » Flooding in China, roads like rivers and cars washed away – TV Courier
World

Flooding in China, roads like rivers and cars washed away – TV Courier

by admin
Flooding in China, roads like rivers and cars washed away – TV Courier

At least 11 people have died in floods in the mountains surrounding Beijing, caused by the incessant rains of recent days. On the other hand, 27 are missing, according to local media reports. The authorities have closed railway stations and evacuated the inhabitants of the areas most at risk to school gymnasiums. Houses have been flooded, roads uprooted and cars swept along by the current

August 1, 2023 – Updated August 1, 2023, 08:41 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Afghan Taliban delegation arrived in Russia, Taliban representatives: interested in achieving lasting peace through negotiations

You may also like

Ukrainian drones hit a skyscraper in Moscow: the...

Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and replaced...

Ukraine, because Zelensky attacks Moscow

Niger, France initiates the evacuation of its citizens...

International Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation: the Successful...

Longer compensation at Premier League matches | Sport

The Devastating Consequences of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive: A Struggle...

Italy 5.0 mission, promoting simplification to digitize the...

“Gli attassati”, the film with Matranga and Minafò...

Weather temperatures – Towards the peak of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy