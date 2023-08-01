Flooding in China, roads like rivers and cars washed away – TV Courier

0
At least 11 people have died in floods in the mountains surrounding Beijing, caused by the incessant rains of recent days. On the other hand, 27 are missing, according to local media reports. The authorities have closed railway stations and evacuated the inhabitants of the areas most at risk to school gymnasiums. Houses have been flooded, roads uprooted and cars swept along by the current
August 1, 2023 – Updated August 1, 2023, 08:41 am
© breaking latest news
See also Afghan Taliban delegation arrived in Russia, Taliban representatives: interested in achieving lasting peace through negotiations