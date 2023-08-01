Flooding in China, roads like rivers and cars washed away – TV Courier

At least 11 people have died in floods in the mountains surrounding Beijing, caused by the incessant rains of recent days. On the other hand, 27 are missing, according to local media reports. The authorities have closed railway stations and evacuated the inhabitants of the areas most at risk to school gymnasiums. Houses have been flooded, roads uprooted and cars swept along by the current

