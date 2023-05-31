Flooding streams flooded 20 houses in the area of ​​Zvornik Info

Torrential streams that arose due to heavy rainfall the previous day and night flooded 20 residential buildings in Cer, Čelopek, Tršić, Ulica and Branjevo, and there are problems in another 15 local communities on the territory of the city of Zvornik, the City Administration announced.

Source: City of Zvornik

Traffic is difficult on the sections Skočić-Šepak, Grbavci-Petkovci-Šetići and in Malešić. Four landslides have been activated, and agricultural land is also under water.

“Employees of the Civil Protection Service and the Professional Fire and Rescue Unit are constantly on the ground, machinery has been engaged for cleaning the roads, as well as pumps for ejecting water from the buildings,” the announcement stated.

The beds of the rivers Hoča and Sapna are about 50 percent full.

Yesterday and last night, the area of ​​Zvornik was affected by heavy rainfall, which caused water to overflow in a very short time, especially in places where the streambeds and canal networks were not cleaned.

