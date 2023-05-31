Home » Flooding streams flooded 20 houses in the area of ​​Zvornik Info
World

Flooding streams flooded 20 houses in the area of ​​Zvornik Info

by admin
Flooding streams flooded 20 houses in the area of ​​Zvornik Info

Torrential streams that arose due to heavy rainfall the previous day and night flooded 20 residential buildings in Cer, Čelopek, Tršić, Ulica and Branjevo, and there are problems in another 15 local communities on the territory of the city of Zvornik, the City Administration announced.

Source: City of Zvornik

Traffic is difficult on the sections Skočić-Šepak, Grbavci-Petkovci-Šetići and in Malešić. Four landslides have been activated, and agricultural land is also under water.

“Employees of the Civil Protection Service and the Professional Fire and Rescue Unit are constantly on the ground, machinery has been engaged for cleaning the roads, as well as pumps for ejecting water from the buildings,” the announcement stated.

The beds of the rivers Hoča and Sapna are about 50 percent full.

Yesterday and last night, the area of ​​Zvornik was affected by heavy rainfall, which caused water to overflow in a very short time, especially in places where the streambeds and canal networks were not cleaned.

(World)

See also  Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years, the maximum sentence

You may also like

“Forgotten” for two years under arrest after acquittal

Udinese / Samardzic-Naples transfer market, Marino holds back...

Sia, shocking revelation during the interview with Rob...

Mexico-USA: the damned of the border

U.S. House rules committee passes bill to suspend...

I’m ashamed of my cooking

Udinese – The referee decides for the last...

Is it possible to start as a mom...

The company Forma Ideale received the “Consumer’s Favorite”...

Tijana Milentijević about the video in which the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy