Floods and other disasters caused by heavy rain in Haiti have killed 15 people and 8 are missing-News Center-Northern Network

According to the Associated Press, the Haitian civil defense department said on the 4th local time that the heavy rains in Haiti in the past two days caused secondary disasters such as floods and landslides. A total of 15 people were killed and 8 people were missing.

The Haitian civil defense department said that floods submerged a large number of houses and streets, nearly 13,400 people were forced to evacuate, and more than 7,400 families reported losses. Officials are still assessing the impact of the heavy rain.

According to reports, just as the local famine problem intensified, heavy rains caused serious damage to crops in central Haiti.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that the government is cooperating with relevant international organizations to meet the needs of the affected people.

