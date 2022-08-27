Home World Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and submerged villages
Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and submerged villages

TIANJIN – “Humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”, defines it the minister for the climate, Sherry Rehman. The premier, Shehbaz Sharif, after declaring a state of emergency and asking for help from the international community, speaks of “unprecedented damage and devastation”. The monsoon rains and floods that are sweeping away roads, bridges and houses – the most intense in the last decade – are bringing Pakistan to its knees.

