TIANJIN – “Humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”, defines it the minister for the climate, Sherry Rehman. The premier, Shehbaz Sharif, after declaring a state of emergency and asking for help from the international community, speaks of “unprecedented damage and devastation”. The monsoon rains and floods that are sweeping away roads, bridges and houses – the most intense in the last decade – are bringing Pakistan to its knees.
