U.S. media: 23 dead in Kentucky floods, at least 12 missing

Floods in Kentucky kill at least 23

Overseas Network, July 30. According to the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States, at least 23 people have been killed in the eastern part of Kentucky in the United States due to floods caused by heavy rains for several days. U.S. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on the 29th that six children were killed in the flood, “there are many people who are still missing. We will do our best to find them.” At least 12 people in Bresett County, Kentucky are missing. .

Brecht and Perry counties were the hardest hit, with many counties without water and power, and at least 28 state highways blocked due to the damage caused by the flooding, Beshear said. “We have bridge inspectors on site. and engineers, but not being able to access some of those roads, it’s too bad.”

The White House announced on the 29th that the federal government will provide assistance due to “major disaster” flooding in Kentucky. (Overseas Network Li Fang)

The copyrighted works of Overseas Network shall not be reproduced without authorization.

Editor in charge: Li Fang, Xia Lijuan