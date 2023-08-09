Home » Floods in Norway due to the storm Hans: how the current sweeps away houses and caravans – Video
Heavy flooding in Norway caused by storm Hans is wreaking havoc in the country. In Hemsedal, in the Norway power plant, the floods dragged prefabricated houses and caravans along, as can be seen from the images posted on social networks. According to what was communicated by the authorities of the Scandinavian country, thousands of people have been evacuated. The floods in fact also submerged the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric plant, located in the municipality of Valer about 130km north of Oslo.

