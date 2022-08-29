Home World Floods in Pakistan and drought in China: it is the hellish summer of Asia
TIANJIN – The strongest monsoon rains of the last thirty years that are bringing Pakistan to its knees. The drought and the hottest summer of the Chinese since 1961 that have dried up the Blue River, closed factories and rationed electricity, plunging the Dragon back into the blackout nightmare. Peaks over 50 degrees in India, Cambodian lakes increasingly arid, Vietnamese rice fields increasingly thin.

