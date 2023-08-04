Floods in Senegal: when will the ordeal of the populations end? ~ bigueblog

Every year, the same situation repeats itself. As soon as the rainy season is announced, the populations scan the sky with the apprehension of the floods. In 2021, in August, a lot of damage was recorded after the torrential rains that poured into many areas of Senegal, including the Dakar region which is the most affected. Many efforts are made by the Senegalese authorities to put an end to it, in vain.

In 2012, President Macky Sall had implemented the Ten-Year Flood Control Plan. In this plan, there were many stakeholders, including the National Office of Sanitation of Senegal (ONAS) which is in charge of stormwater drainage, the construction of new infrastructure and the rehabilitation of stations of existing networks. . More than 700 billion have been put in place for the success of this project. Unfortunately, that was not enough to change the situation.

Polluted waters

Many areas have been heavily affected following the heavy rains recorded since 16 August 2021. Pikine, Touba, Grand Yoff, Thiaroye, Keur-Massar. The water infiltrated everywhere and destroyed many houses. Many people lost everything and were in disarray. This polluted water in which they live is a real risk for their health, but also for their safety because sometimes it shelters reptiles. But not everything should be blamed on the authorities because the populations are partly responsible for this situation.

THE pipelines planned to lead rainwater to the sea drain all kinds of household, industrial waste water or garbage. Some use underground connections to drain sewage through the canals, eventually overloading them. In fact, these pipes are clogged and are no longer able to drain rainwater, causing overflows, a real disaster for the environment, and leading to the destruction of people’s living environment. This persistent incivility does not facilitate the task for the authorities and reduces to nothing their efforts made in terms of sanitation. If the canals are cleared and rubbish is still thrown there or factories put their waste there, it will be an eternal beginning.

Stormy skies above the city. Credit: Tarak B via Pexels

Flood protests

On August 17, 2021, the director general of ONAS, Ababakar Mbaye, had gone to Touba where it was decided to build 4 retention basins to prevent overflows from the Keur-Niang station, which was unable to evacuate the water collected after the heavy rains.

On August 22, 2021, the Minister of the Interior Antoine Félix Diome went to Keur-Massar and in Thiaroye. He had spoken to the victims. At the same time, in Tivaouane Diaksao, the toll highway was blocked by protesters who demanded the evacuation of rainwater and who expressed their fed up with this situation which drags on. Following this, the Minister of the Interior declared during a press conference that 50 hydrocarbons and 150 motor pumps would be deployed in the suburbs for pumping water and that means would be taken to settle this problem definitively.

The ORSEC plan ineffective during the floods

Governed today by decree number 99-172 of 04 Mars 1999the ORSEC plan is the main mechanism for coordinating and managing disasters and emergencies in Senegal. ORSEC stands for “Disaster Relief Organization”. It was adopted in a context where Senegal was experiencing many disasters: explosion of an ammonia tank in Dakar, repeated flooding, coastal erosion affecting certain areas such as Mbour, St Louis, Joal… It is therefore triggered during natural disasters, fires or storms, but also in the event of industrial disasters when a chemical plant explodes. The purpose of the plan is to ensure that relief occurs quickly and effectively.

In the case of the floods, this plan proved to be ineffective because the project is carried out in phases, so the measures are not sustainable. In addition, there are no measures to accompany and support the population in the event of a disaster, nor provisions on the management of financial measures relating to the immediate needs of the population. And the funds intended to directly help the disaster victims do not often arrive at the intended people.

Floods. Credit: Chris F via Pexels

The huge health challenge

The floods will persist as long as the localities concerned are not equipped with structures capable of absorbing wastewater and rainwater and the dilapidated canals are not replaced. However, it is also necessary that the population has an exemplary behavior. Dwellings built near the crossing points of watercourses and which most of the time turn into rubbish dumps, favorite areas for reptiles, are a scourge that must be fought against. Before building a house, make sure that the area is well sanitized.

Currently, the Dakar region as a whole has more than 3 million inhabitants. Faced with the lack of space, the development of urban space must be rethought and thelocal sanitation which are not becomes imperative. There is no miracle solution to put an end to these floods which have lasted too long. There needs to be a real involvement of the authorities who must be aware of the fact that the populations must live in dignity and in complete safety.

