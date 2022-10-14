Flash floods engulfed hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia and thousands of people were urged to flee their homes to shelter from the waters that threatened cities in three states. The severe wave of bad weather particularly hit the state of Victoria, Australia’s second most populous, where rapidly rising waters forced the evacuation of 70 people in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong. Cars on the street were almost completely engulfed by the floods, while some stranded residents were rescued with rubber dinghies.

Melbourne is the second most populous city in Australia with 5 million inhabitants. Already last month, the Bureau of Meteorology had highlighted that the trend of the La Nina meteorological phenomenon was underway in the Pacific Ocean, with above-average rainfall.

State leader Daniel Andrews told reporters that 500 homes in Victoria were “flooded,” while another 500 properties were surrounded by water and cut off from emergency services. «The toll will become even more serious. We currently have helicopters doing damage assessments, ”Andrews said.

The state emergency service said it had carried out 108 flood rescues in the past 48 hours. Evacuation orders were also in place for the city of Rochester on the Campaspe River, north of Melbourne, and the central Victorian towns of Carisbrook and Seymour on the Goulburn River.

In the north, in the state of New South Wales, 550 people have been isolated or evacuated from the town of Forbes due to the flooding of the Lachlan River, authorities said. South of Forbes, parts of the town of Wagga Wagga have been evacuated due to the breaking of the Murrumbidgee River levees.