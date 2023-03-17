In recent days, torrential rains have caused flooding in the southeast of the country, already hit by the earthquake

A road broken in two by the fury of the water , a truck run over, cars submerged and many people trapped. We are in the southeast Turkey where in recent days torrential rains have already caused flooding in the area affected by the earthquake.

At least 10 people lost their lives, numerous interventions to save people who were stuck in their homes.