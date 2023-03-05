“If we are here with the secretary of the Democratic Party, it means that we are there on concrete matches, which concern everyone, not just the progressive forces, we are in the streets to defend constitutional principles, the primacy and leadership of the left is not the problem: we are interested in how M5s work to strengthen the political action of progressive forces. If this dialogue will strengthen this horizon with the new top of the Democratic Party, then all of Italy is welcome”. He emphasized it Joseph Conteleader of the M5s, arriving at the demonstration in Florence in defense of the school and the Constitution, where the front of the forces (now of opposition) who were part of the old ‘wide field’ of the centre-left-M5s, then broke up at latest Policies.

After the election of Elly Schlein as the new dem secretary, Conte however specified that he did not fear the competition on topics and programmesup to the risk of ‘counting each other’ in the next European elections, where a proportional vote is envisaged: “Competition doesn’t scare usl’important is that it is aimed at strengthening the progressive area”. And again: “The identity and vision of the Five Star Movement does not depend on the choices at the top that are made in other people’s houses. Our identity and our vision is the result of a painful, meditated, well-constructed path especially over the last few years and therefore of a renewal that cannot be left to the choices they make at the top of other political forces”.

Then, in the backstage of the demonstration, after a procession that continued at a distance, the Conte himself found himself together for a symbolic photo with Elly Schlein. Together with the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini they had themselves photographed under the stage holding white T-shirts with some articles of the Constitution written on them. Pfirst step of a newfound understanding, or at least of a common front of part of the opposition in Parliament against Giorgia Meloni and her government. “We will be in all the places where social, territorial, gender and generational inequalities need to be tackled, and it is a great pleasure to be in such a full square, it means that there is still life and that those squadrist methods will not pass” Schlein explained. That on the possible new agreement with the 5 Stars he specified: “We we must work together both in Parliament and in the country, to organize an opposition. We’ll be there”. The themes, Schlein reiterated, are “the defense of public schools, the defense of public health, the defense of work, the minimum salarythe defense of the Constitution, the battle against differentiated autonomy”.

“I think that we need an alliance that brings together Pd, M5s, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and then we try to expand on a program of change for the country”, however, wished Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left, who together with the leader of the Greens, Angelo Bonelli, participated in the anti-fascist demonstration called by the unions in defense of the school and the Constitution. “From the photo of Narni to that of Florence? This is not a photo opportunity, but it testifies to the commitment of several forces in defense of the school and the values ​​of our Constitution”, explained the M5s deputy instead Victoria Baldino. While Conte also warned as well Matthew Salvini: “He too has to come to report on the Crotone massacre, he has the bad habit of not doing it in Parliament. Since there is a problem of division of competences, it is up to Melons establish what the competencies were. We need the truth to emerge, lives must always be saved”.