Florence Pugh is the new face of Valentino – MONDO MODA

the wonderful Florence Pugh has just been announced as the New Face of Valentino. With photos by Steven Meisel, the British star of ‘Black Widow’, ‘The Miracle’ and ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ exudes glamor posing with the Valentino Garavani Rockstrud23 bag in Pink, Silver and Black.

In November, Florence will return to the screen in “Duna Dois”, continuation of the 2021 success alongside Thimothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.

