Florence-Rome line, large animal hit: problems also in Umbria

World

by admin
01 Lug 2023 13:00

Trouble late Saturday morning along the high-speed rail line between Florence and Rome. They were caused by a large animal hit by a convoy: from 12.30 Rfi reports that traffic has slowed down – up to 30 minutes – between Chiusi and Orvieto and the trains «can be routed on the conventional line. The intervention of the Rfi technicians is in progress».

