Florent y Yo, review of his self-titled album (2023)

Fresh breeze and lightning energy, born in times of uncertainty and fear, by the hand of one of the most relevant guitarists of national pop-rock of the last three decades. “Florent and Me” is the radiant solo debut (voice, guitar and composition of lyrics and music) by Florent Muñoz, creator of those expansive and influential planetary atmospheres that will never stop accompanying us. Ten luminous and healing songs that sprouted with hopeful force and almost by chance, between the cracks of the damn pandemic that, without being the central axis of the album, does permeate this “Florence and I” a patina of nostalgia from which, listen to listen, is released for the sake of the central beat of the work: life is wonderful and you have to enjoy it, everything can change and end in a second.



“I’m looking for the exit, I don’t want to be here anymore, you can’t hold me anymore”, from those two halves that separate in the initial revival of “Here peace and glory” (on the list of my favorite songs of the year), we immerse ourselves in a crystalline river in which the acoustic, electric and electronic measures flow in total harmony, with Florent’s voice floating, track by track, in those enveloping gravitational currents of psychedelic pop that runs through his veins.

Of the blinding and continuous crescendo, with extremely careful and resplendent arrangements, winds included, in “The Wreckage” to the storm of distortions and bad love in “The cave of my failures”going through the bad dream of “Rumba de mi alarma state” (with the collaboration of Alicia Díaz in the lyrics). See also "Join the Cude to allow disabled people to move from one city to another"

The brilliant synthesized darkness does not cease to illuminate each groove (Stereolab and The Jesus And Mary Chain on the air), with the plea to return to the streets, breathe nature and share as before: from “Table games” at the call of attention “Turn off your phone please”, inviting us in both to leave new technologies and artifices aside, to bathe in real life and enjoy the little things, the real ones, without screens and flesh and blood. Following that trail of healing energy, escape and flight forward, we take off to vital enjoyment in “A great plan”, to which we signed up without asking, to end with the dreamlike and futuristic sound density, progressive and spatial, of the almost seven minutes from “El silencio”, with an atmospheric and lysergic final orgy. Produced by Florent himself and Carlos Díaz, also in charge of mixing and mastering. Surrounded by returning musicians: the experimental and outstanding former Madrid band Melange (Adrián Ceballos, Dani Fernández and Mario Zamora), plus trumpeter Jimi García (Eskorzo and Los 300) merge and nurture the radiant sonic universe that unleashes Florent and all his selves in this vibrant and heartfelt solo premiere.

