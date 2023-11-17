Floresta is the new fragrance from Tania Bulhões – MONDO MODA

The Tania Bulhões brand launches the Floresta fragrance – the warm rays of the sun causing luminous beams between the tall and magnificent trees complement the humidified sensorial of the earthy natural green of a rich forest. We combine the best raw materials from various parts of the world: black pepper from India, Cedar from Virginia (in the USA), Rose from Turkey and French Moss. Everything to bring tranquility and freshness to your home.

Top: Black Pepper

Body: Iris, Vetiver

Background: Amber, Leather

Tania Bulhões @ publicity

The novelty integrates the eight fragrances that are part of the portfolio of flavorings, diffusers, liquid and bar soaps, moisturizers and candles.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

Share this: Facebook

X

