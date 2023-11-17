Home » Floresta is the new fragrance from Tania Bulhões – MONDO MODA
World

Floresta is the new fragrance from Tania Bulhões – MONDO MODA

by admin
Floresta is the new fragrance from Tania Bulhões – MONDO MODA

Floresta is the new fragrance from Tania Bulhões – MONDO MODA

The Tania Bulhões brand launches the Floresta fragrance – the warm rays of the sun causing luminous beams between the tall and magnificent trees complement the humidified sensorial of the earthy natural green of a rich forest. We combine the best raw materials from various parts of the world: black pepper from India, Cedar from Virginia (in the USA), Rose from Turkey and French Moss. Everything to bring tranquility and freshness to your home.
Top: Black Pepper
Body: Iris, Vetiver
Background: Amber, Leather

Tania Bulhões @ publicity

The novelty integrates the eight fragrances that are part of the portfolio of flavorings, diffusers, liquid and bar soaps, moisturizers and candles.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

See also  Milan - Bologna (2-2) Serie A 2023

You may also like

Cuban MSMEs will have to declare taxes digitally

Alberto Fujimori released in the square

Bahia defeats Moto Club-MA and advances to the...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Monki cuts in the range of sizes.

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: “We have to change...

Tax fraud, the ‘king of frozen foods of...

⚽Unión Magdalena 1-3 Barranquilla – BetPlay Dimayor Tournament...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy