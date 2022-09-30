At least 17 deaths, catastrophic destruction and 2.6 million people without light: this is the toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage over Florida, which is now heading towards Carolina and Georgia. Hardee, Charlotte, Lee and Highlands counties include hardest hit counties, but there are 10 more that report more than 10,000 people without electricity.

This is the first balance of the passage of the hurricane in Florida, even if there are many people trapped and the risk is that the situation is much more dramatic. “It could be the deadliest hurricane in the history of Florida, we hear news of substantial loss of life,” warned US President Joe Biden speaking from the headquarters of Fema (US civil protection). “At times like these America unites, and will unite as one team,” he added.

After hitting Cuba, Ian landed in Cayo Costa, near Fort Meyers, as one of the most violent hurricanes ever hit the US, with winds of 240 km per hour. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday it lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but according to the National Hurricane Center it should regain vigor and return to a hurricane before it hits the ground for the second time. The governors of Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina have already declared a state of emergency.

The first victims

The first confirmed victim in Florida was recorded in Volusia County, on the east coast: according to the authorities it is a 72-year-old man “who went out to empty his swimming pool during the storm.” But the toll is unfortunately set to rise as over 500 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties. Meanwhile, searches continue to find twenty passengers on a migrant ship that capsized on Wednesday near the Keys archipelago, slightly away from the hurricane’s trajectory. Sections of at least two bridges on the southwest coast, the Sanibel Causeway and the Pine Island Bridge, which connect the mainland to two islands near Fort Myers, have been destroyed, and will require “structural reconstruction,” DeSantis said. The Republican governor spoke on the phone with Biden to discuss the steps the administration is taking to support Florida in response to the hurricane, and the president announced that tomorrow he will send Fema director Deanne Criswell on site to assess the damage.

Biden: state of emergency proclaimed for South Carolina

Biden has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina, as it prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to hit as early as today, bringing hurricane winds, heavy rains and swells to the coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to arrive in the afternoon, but the effects will start to be felt much sooner.

The US president will go to the state, he assured, when conditions permit. In addition, he has allocated federal funds to help the most affected counties: aid includes grants for temporary housing and home renovations, low-cost loans to cover uninsured properties, and other programs to help business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.