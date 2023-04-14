Home World Florida: ‘Ninja Killer’ executed over thirty years after conviction. Louis Gaskin killed by lethal injection
World

Florida: ‘Ninja Killer’ executed over thirty years after conviction. Louis Gaskin killed by lethal injection

by admin
Florida: ‘Ninja Killer’ executed over thirty years after conviction. Louis Gaskin killed by lethal injection

He was nicknamed ‘Ninja Killer’ because the December 20, 1989fully dressed in nerobroke into the home of a couple in their fifties, Robert Sturmfels56 years old, e Georgette Sturmfels55 years old, to steal the gifts of Natale for his girlfriend. And she killed them. The double homicide it took place in the victims’ winter home, county of Flagleron the northeastern coast of the Florida. After more than thirty years the State of Florida has carried out the death sentence of Louis Gaskin, age 56, killed by lethal injection. The sentence was carried out after the Supreme Court rejected the last appeal. According to the documents of courtthe man first opened fire through a window killing the Husband and wounding the wife. Then he chased after the woman and killed her. The loot was some objects, cash and jewels. Gaskin he then went to a second home, where he wounded a man who managed to flee by car with his wife. The man was pronounced dead at 6.15pm local time (10.15pm in Italy).

Previous Article

Texas, a dairy farm explodes in Dimmit: 18,000 cows died in the fire. Investigations in progress

next

See also  Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred to house arrest

You may also like

News Udinese – Roma are losing pieces /...

At the time of the turmoil in Northern...

Play off appetizer for Ortigia, away to Brescia...

In the DRC, traditional villages are hidden gems

Udinese market – Work is underway on the...

Penalty for drivers who spray pedestrians | Info

How to use the podcast ~ Mondoblog

from Iran arrive new videos on poisoning in...

Dyeing eggs poisonous plant | Magazine

SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Thursday 20 April presentation press...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy