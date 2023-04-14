He was nicknamed ‘Ninja Killer’ because the December 20, 1989fully dressed in nerobroke into the home of a couple in their fifties, Robert Sturmfels56 years old, e Georgette Sturmfels55 years old, to steal the gifts of Natale for his girlfriend. And she killed them. The double homicide it took place in the victims’ winter home, county of Flagleron the northeastern coast of the Florida. After more than thirty years the State of Florida has carried out the death sentence of Louis Gaskin, age 56, killed by lethal injection. The sentence was carried out after the Supreme Court rejected the last appeal. According to the documents of courtthe man first opened fire through a window killing the Husband and wounding the wife. Then he chased after the woman and killed her. The loot was some objects, cash and jewels. Gaskin he then went to a second home, where he wounded a man who managed to flee by car with his wife. The man was pronounced dead at 6.15pm local time (10.15pm in Italy).