Home World Florida shootings: three victims including a child
World

Florida shootings: three victims including a child

by admin
Florida shootings: three victims including a child

There are three victims, including a 9-year-old girl, of some shootings that took place last night in Florida in which an Orlando TV reporter was killed who was reporting on a series of firearm attacks in the state . This was stated by the Orange County Sheriff, quoted by the US media. The police have arrested a 19-year-old, Keith Melvin Moses: he is accused of murder in relation to at least five shootings that occurred within a few hours. The young man has several criminal records.

Find out more

See also  WHO: Omicron is expected to spread worldwide, Portugal and Scotland suspected of community spread-International-Take you to the world

You may also like

Nantes-Juventus, the official formation of Allegri – Tuttosport

The UN General Assembly holds an emergency special...

A coal mine in China has collapsed, there...

The triangle of sadness, film review (2023)

While in Ukraine there is a struggle for...

Dzeko argues with Onana and Inzaghi after the...

Three people arrested for attempted murder of a...

UFO Robot Grendizer reveals the gameplay in video...

Taiwan, the United States increases the troops deployed...

NATO Secretary-General: NATO will pay close attention to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy