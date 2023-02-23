Listen to the audio version of the article

There are three victims, including a 9-year-old girl, of some shootings that took place last night in Florida in which an Orlando TV reporter was killed who was reporting on a series of firearm attacks in the state . This was stated by the Orange County Sheriff, quoted by the US media. The police have arrested a 19-year-old, Keith Melvin Moses: he is accused of murder in relation to at least five shootings that occurred within a few hours. The young man has several criminal records.