She was forced to quit for showing her 11-year-old students pictures of a masterpiece of Italian Renaissance art, Michelangelo’s David. Photographs considered pornographic by the parents of some students, who reported the episode to the principal and led to the teacher’s removal. The episode took place in Florida, at the Classical School of Tallahassee, after a lesson on Renaissance art held by the head teacher Hope Carasquilla. Parents are outraged not only by David, but also by other images deemed pornographic, such as the fresco of the Creation of Adam in the Sistine Chapel in Rome and The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli that millions of tourists queue up to admire at the Uffizi in Florence .

The local newspaper Tallahassee Democrat reported the news, which told the story. After a year as director of the institute in Leon County, Carrasquilla would be forced by the principal Barney Bishop to resign. The alternative would have been dismissal. At the basis of the senseless decision the protest of three parents, who would have reported too explicit contents during the Renaissance art lessons held by the teacher. The woman should have sent the families a letter of authorization to show those naked bodies of classical art.

However, this episode does not seem a coincidence, in light of the behavioral protocols “suggested” by Governor Ron DeSantis, such as the no to transgender athletes, control over sexuality and gender issues, the limitation of initiatives on diversity and inclusion.

“We agree with everything the governor promotes in the school environment, we support him because he is right – explained the principal Bishop, responsible for the resignation of Carrasquilla – the whole woke indoctrination on pronouns and drag queens is inappropriate at school”.

Even Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Galleria dell’Accademia, the Florentine museum that houses Michelangelo’s David, intervened on the case. “It’s absurd, nudity does not correspond to pornography. I am amazed by these parents, David is the symbol of the Renaissance which focuses on man in his perfection as he was created by God. David is a religious figure, he is the expression of our European culture , Renaissance has nothing pornographic about it. David is the work of art par excellence, so clean, so sober, clear in its expression. To make an association with pornography one must have a distorted imagination.’