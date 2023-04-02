After his last album “The cure”released in 2022, the band publishes “Flors i Finals”, a new single full of references to their discography and career that will also give their national tour its name: The tour “Flowers and Ends”. Besides, Smoking Souls announced a few weeks ago that in 2024 there will be no activity for the pegolina band and that in 2023 they will say goodbye for a season.

According to Smoking Souls in a press release: “In “Flors i Finals” there is almost a bit of all the group’s songs combined in one, with references to many of the hits and with lyrics that the group wanted to share with their loyal audience this joint path, cause for celebration”. The single has been recorded in the mythical studios WZ of Borriol con Sam Ferrer and mastered in UltraMarinos Costa Brava by Victor Garcia.

Also, the band has already gone through the Let’s Festival with sold-out and for the Gazpacho Rock. They will stand on the Viña Rock, Pirata Rock y Beanstalk among others to enter a final stretch marked by the performances in the Sant Jordi Club on October 7, on October 11 in the Feaster of Sagunto and on November 11 at the Wizink from Madrid.

