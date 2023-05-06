Home » Flower shops in Belgrade did not raise prices after the massacre Info
World

by admin
After the news that florists in Belgrade raised their prices after the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, presenter Maja Manojlović spoke up.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

After being on information appeared on social networks that flower shops in Belgrade raised prices after the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” schoolpresenter Maja Manojlović announced, who visited the neighborhood and found that there is no flower shop near the school itself.

She announced on her Instagram profile that she visited the flower shop near the Faculty of Law, which is the first one closest to this elementary school, where a rose cost 400 dinars, and now it is 300, while at the Kalenić market, the price of one rose is 100 dinars. The flower shop has 300 dinars, which was the price even before the tragedy, she wrote.

Source: Printskrin

Let’s remember that Twitter users previously complained that the prices of roses are 500-600 dinars, while the price of two roses is 1200 dinars.

