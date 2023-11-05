fluminense osvojio kopa liberators | Sport

Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores as they were better than Boca Juniors tonight at “Maracana”.

Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores after defeating Boca Juniors 2:1 (1:1) after extra time in the final! Everything exploded at their “Maracana” when the referee blew the whistle after more than two hours of football, so this famous Brazilian club won its first trophy for the champion of South America only in 2023!

The Brazilian club thus “defended” the home field and he did not allow the Argentinians to rejoice in their houseand to get there they had to go through a real drama. We watched a very even match, with two red cards, but Fluminense still deserved it based on everything shown. That’s why in the end the tears fill “Maracana”, which waited a long time to finally receive the Copa Libertadores cup.

Kano gave Fluminense the lead in the 36th minute and then Diniz had to “defend” his goal, but Advinkula brought the drama. He scored in the 72nd minute to level the score, so extra time followed where the drama reached its peak. Especially when we saw one of the most beautiful goals in the Copa Libertadores finals in the 99th minute.

John Kennedy came off the bench and scored a volley after a beautiful action by Fluminense, but he was so excited by it that three minutes later he was sent off. Fortunately for him, Fabra soon also received a red card and the forces were even. Fierce attacks by Boca followed, they hoped to score a goal that would bring them at least a penalty at “Maracana”, but Benedeto and his friends did not have the strength for such a thing.

By the way, with this defeat, Boca failed to equal Independiente’s record for the number of titles won for the champion of South America, so it remains at six so far. He now has the same number of losses in the finals. This was Fluminense’s second final, but unlike the one in 2008, they were celebrating now.

