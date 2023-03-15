Home World Flying into Space in a Hot Air Balloon: Millionaires Queuing for the First Eco-Trip to the Stratosphere
World

Flying into Space in a Hot Air Balloon: Millionaires Queuing for the First Eco-Trip to the Stratosphere

by admin
Flying into Space in a Hot Air Balloon: Millionaires Queuing for the First Eco-Trip to the Stratosphere

2023: A space odyssey in a hot air balloon. To the delight of thrill-seeking (and environmentally friendly) millionaires and flat-earthers chasing the truth, a Japanese start-up will this year propose an experimental flight in a capsule attached to a hot air balloon, which will soar so high to allow us to observe the curvature of our planet. The cost of the flight has not yet been disclosed, but it is known for certain that it will be much less than the 55 million dollars required for a commercial flight.

And so here is a cheaper and more romantic solution for the near future: a flyover in the middle of the stratosphere (between 10 and 50 kilometers above sea level). In addition to Japan, France is working on these futuristic balloons (with companies such as Zephalto, Stratoflight and Expleo) and, in the United States, World View Enterprise.

The American proposal
America is also developing this new space tourism. It promises its future customers the possibility of observing the curvature of the Earth and the blackness of space, while sitting comfortably in an armchair, in an ultra-luxury cabin that will be carried to a very high altitude by a gigantic balloon. The company offering this trip is Space Perspective, which recently showed the public images of the interior of the spacecraft’s cabin and hopes to start launches from the Kennedy Center in Florida by the end of 2024. Already sold more than 600 tickets at the price of $125,000 each. The pods have 1.5-metre-high windows, bucket seats and a lighting system that produces purplish-colored lights. A real bar and Wi-Fi Internet connection will also be available on board

The two-seater cabin resists pressure and cold
But it took Japanese Keisuke Iwaya ten years to come up with his project. Originally, this space enthusiast would launch GoPro-equipped balloons, simply to take pictures “from up there.” Then the idea arose of going there himself. Based in Sapporo, his company Iwaya Giken worked with little resources (including those of JTB, a Japanese travel agency) to design a two-seat cabin, T-10 Earther, capable of withstanding the pressure and cold at this altitude.

See also  "I see those dead on Bucha's asphalt every day, words cannot tell the horror"

You may also like

Dara Bamamara without photoshop | Entertainment

Green houses: what they are, how much they...

Fiscal reform, the Government: it will favor the...

Russia claims that the American drone fell by...

Found dead man at home in Palermo, deceased...

San Francisco, the ashes of 160 people found...

Weather forecast Wednesday March 14, 2023 | Info

water polo of Serbia at the final tournament...

Marotta: “Lukaku returns to Chelsea in June. Lautaro...

here are the first assumptions of the seven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy