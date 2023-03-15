2023: A space odyssey in a hot air balloon. To the delight of thrill-seeking (and environmentally friendly) millionaires and flat-earthers chasing the truth, a Japanese start-up will this year propose an experimental flight in a capsule attached to a hot air balloon, which will soar so high to allow us to observe the curvature of our planet. The cost of the flight has not yet been disclosed, but it is known for certain that it will be much less than the 55 million dollars required for a commercial flight.

And so here is a cheaper and more romantic solution for the near future: a flyover in the middle of the stratosphere (between 10 and 50 kilometers above sea level). In addition to Japan, France is working on these futuristic balloons (with companies such as Zephalto, Stratoflight and Expleo) and, in the United States, World View Enterprise.

The American proposal

America is also developing this new space tourism. It promises its future customers the possibility of observing the curvature of the Earth and the blackness of space, while sitting comfortably in an armchair, in an ultra-luxury cabin that will be carried to a very high altitude by a gigantic balloon. The company offering this trip is Space Perspective, which recently showed the public images of the interior of the spacecraft’s cabin and hopes to start launches from the Kennedy Center in Florida by the end of 2024. Already sold more than 600 tickets at the price of $125,000 each. The pods have 1.5-metre-high windows, bucket seats and a lighting system that produces purplish-colored lights. A real bar and Wi-Fi Internet connection will also be available on board

The two-seater cabin resists pressure and cold

But it took Japanese Keisuke Iwaya ten years to come up with his project. Originally, this space enthusiast would launch GoPro-equipped balloons, simply to take pictures “from up there.” Then the idea arose of going there himself. Based in Sapporo, his company Iwaya Giken worked with little resources (including those of JTB, a Japanese travel agency) to design a two-seat cabin, T-10 Earther, capable of withstanding the pressure and cold at this altitude.