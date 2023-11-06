Home » Flying Tiger Christmas decorations – Mondo Japan
Flying Tiger Christmas decorations – Mondo Japan

Also this year Flying Tiger has created an “unconventional” collection of Christmas baubles.

The price is excellent 3 Euros even if the products seem to be a bit delicate.

In particular, for friends of the Japanese world, in the Julepynt Chrtismas Decoration I would like to point out the lucky cat (maneki neko lit. “cat that calls” in Chinese culture) and a beautiful “Asian woman” doll that recalls the Kokeshi with the golden kimono with floral decorations.

All I can do is advise you to go to Tiger as soon as possible because they are literally selling like hot cakes!

