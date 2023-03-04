The FMP coach said that his players were racially insulted in Skopje

Source: YouTube/MZT Skopje Tv

FMP basketball players suffered a defeat in Skopje against MZT 82:87, and after the game the coach of Belgrade Nenad Stefanović he pointed out that his players were insulted at on a racial basis. He said at the press conference from the “Jane Sandanski” hall that next time his team will leave the game in similar circumstances.

“I congratulate MZT and what I’m going to say now has nothing to do with their victory, the match, nor am I diminishing it. I think it’s a disgrace and a shame that in the 21st century, on the third visit in a row, we hear shouts from the ‘gipsy’ stand ( ‘gypsies’) and ‘monkey’ (‘monkeys’). We still have someone who belittles someone because of the color of their skin. 21st century! I really thought we were not in the 13th century. That’s the third visit. To an even bigger paradox MZT there are three guys like that, you are actually insulting our players and insulting your own. At the same time, my guys did not deserve this with any gesture or gesticulation. I tell you now, next time we are out of the game. 21st century ‘gipsy’ and ‘monkey’ to listen . Scandal!” he said.

During the evening, the club announced that Ebuka Izundu, Charles Jenkins, Charles Manning and Charles Moore were insulted. After FMP left the field with a score of 12-8, while the host is 4-16, Stefanović added the main reasons for his team’s defeat. “I congratulate MZT on the well-deserved victory and I think that the third quarter was perhaps crucial, where they gained some certainty both in shooting and in the penetration game. I told the boys in the dressing room that we failed in the basic things, above all in the one-on-one game “backs, although the responsibility is on everyone, I don’t blame anyone. In addition, we shot 6/25 three-pointers, and in order to win here, you have to throw something in from the outside,” said Stefanović.

FMP suffered its fourth defeat in a row in Skopje, and MZT, under the leadership of a Serbian expert, managed to increase its chances in the tense battle for survival in the league with its second victory in the last three rounds.