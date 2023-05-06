FMP on Day of Mourning gameplay | Sports

The club from Železnik announced itself before the playoff match of the ABA League

Source: MN PRESS, Nik Moder/Sportida

KK FMP announced that on Saturday the 20th they will play the second match of the ABA league playoffs against Cedevita Olimpija because the Slovenian team and the regional competition did not want to postpone the game.

“The desire of KK FMP SoccerBet was to move the game to Monday, but unfortunately the club did not find understanding from the rivals and the regional competition“, is the message from Železnik.

“In the days when our entire country is shrouded in black, a ball will be dropped in the FMP Arena, which we as a club considered inappropriate. However, all that is up to KK FMP SoccerBet, which are the clear protocols that the law of the Republic of Serbia requires in days of mourning, will be fully respected. The professional staff and players, despite the flood of emotions that overwhelmed them as well as our entire nation, will do their best to present the club and Serbia in the best light in this difficult moment,” it was also announced.

After the defeat in Ljubljana in the first match (77:87), the “panthers” must win to win the “championship”. Coach Nenad Stefanović admitted that in the current situation in the country, it is not easy to think only about basketball.

“We will try to be maximally focused on the game itself. Cedevita showed its quality in the first match against us. I believe that my boys are capable of playing a better game than in Ljubljana, to correct the mistakes we made there and to see what they will do for us it will be enough on Saturday'”.

Charles Jenkins spoke about the importance of the game. “The coaching staff did a great job and pointed out the mistakes we were making. We made a game plan and all we have to do is implement it on the field.”