Partizan is visiting Železnik, and Željko Obradović and Aleksa Avramović spoke before the match with FMP.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Partizan finished the double Euroleague week, beat Real Madrid, the players celebrated their success and after that came the return to duties and training. Željko Obradović is preparing the team for the ABA league match against FMP in Železnik (Monday 8 p.m.).

There will be no away fans, while the black and whites cannot count on the suspended Matias Lessor.

An extremely important game for us after a series of matches in the Euroleague. We have training on Sunday, before noon on Monday there will be another one, to prepare for that duel and to continue playing at the level we have shown lately. There is no Lesor, but it is an opportunity for the other players,” said Obradović.

Aleksa Avramović praised the FMP.

“Certainly one of the most important games of the season, especially since we will be playing without Matijas, who we know what he brings to this team. We have a great period behind us where we won two out of three games in the Euroleague and Cedevita Olimpija. FMP is a team that runs great, they are organized, they have a great coach Stefanović, they are covered in all positions. Fraser went to Zenit, they replaced him with Moore. We will go out on the field with maximum concentration and try to winAvramović concluded.

