Focus and Saber announce co-op zombie FPS John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Among the announcements made last night at Summer Game Festlet’s recover today that of John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando: it is a Zombie-themed co-op post-apocalyptic FPS by Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, coming soon nel 2024 su Xbox Series X|S.

Powered by Swarm Engine Of World War Z, capable of giving life to large crowds of undead monsters, the title will see us play alone or with up to three friends exterminating terrifying hordes of enemies. Here is the announcement trailer.

MX Video – John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

