A data center is a set of servers, where each server is a high-performance computer, with lots of memory, storage space and one or more powerful processors. However, they must be in service constantly, cannot experience any interruptions or drop in performance, which can lead to many problems.

A Data Center. Credit: Shutterstock

THE data centers are parks of computer servers within which transit a lot of information from and to the whole world. Within them are stored all the websites, the data of the cloud. According to the website cloudfare, the cloud designates the servers accessible on the Internet as well as the software and databases that run on these servers. The data center is the guardian of virtual memory. Its objective is to host websites, applications and data in order to make them accessible to users. In highly secure buildings are housed equipment that stores, analyzes and processes data.

The design of a data center must take into account energy efficiency and meet security standards. In principle, this is ensured by access doors and corridors. The risk of fire in a data center being very high, it is also crucial to deploy fire protection devices. Security devices also include access badges and video surveillance systems.

To dominate in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, big data control is essential. THE big data is defined by the consulting firm McKinsey as the product of data collection whose volume greatly exceeds the processing capacity of database software. Big data is distinguished from traditional data by the diversity of its origins, its varieties and the high speed of its renewal.

It takes a lot of electricity to run these machines but also to cool them because they get very hot. IT equipment is stacked on top of each other in shelves and racks are lined up in a row. On these racks, in addition to the servers, there are beatstorage, network equipment such as routersof the proxy and safety equipment such as firewoll.

How do data centers work?

To function properly, a data center must house an adequate infrastructure. A power distribution system, a electrical switchenergy reserves, generators dedicated to backup, a ventilation and cooling system and a powerful internet connection. Highly secure buildings house equipment that stores, analyzes and processes data. To display its role of hosting and providing data and applications, data centers rely on various techniques that guarantee business continuity and fault tolerance. It starts with energy management to power IT infrastructures. Cooling devices to prevent servers from overheating, redundancy technique in the event of equipment failure and security.

A server is like a super computer. It has components similar to those of a computer such as fans, processors but more efficient because they are computer equipment that process a lot of data automatically and simultaneously. These run 24 hours a day and require a lot of energy. Electricity is high voltage. This is why it will pass through transformers which will lower the power of the current. Then it will go through inverters that will stabilize it so that the servers can operate optimally. That is to say, without risk of cuts, overvoltage or voltage drop. In the event of a cut, the generating sets take over (they need one minute to start). They will work thanks to the liters of gasoline stored inside the data center. Batteries can also be used to operate inverters. The servers contain sensitive information that must be physically and virtually protected.

Data centers are thus very secure: alarms, portals, firewalls. Data is considered a resource which, once exploited, creates value and power. The collection and interpretation of big data then appear as the major technological and strategic challenges for competing nations. The risks of cyber attacks are great in data centers that are full of personal data.

The data center cooling system can be done by water (air conditioning) or by using air in an intelligent way. The cold air arrives through the perforated slabs of the raised floor. It will pass through the server racks which are in the cold aisles which will absorb the cold air and reject it as hot air at the back in the hot aisles. This hot air is then evacuated. To save energy, data centers also use free cooling. The system is as follows: use the cold outside to optimize and help the data center’s cooling system and reduce its energy needs. The data center also uses an air handling center. It recovers the cold air, treats it, purifies it so that it can supply the server rooms to cool the computer equipment. Components in data centers are redundant (duplicated).

A data center is also classified according to its level of reliability and resilience. The data centers are thus classified by third party. The sites are selected according to numerous criteria. Geographic location, weather stability, access to roads and airports, energy availability, telecommunications and political environment.

What impact on the environment?

Data centers are extremely polluting, energy-intensive and generate a lot of heat. According to a study conducted by the NGO Greenpeace and North China Electric Power University, Chinese data centers released 99 million tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2018. That is the equivalent of 21 million cars.

Electronic equipment heats up enormously even though they can hardly withstand the heat. They are therefore equipped with enormous energy-intensive air conditioners. If data centers are fed with fossil energy, they will emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, thus contributing to global warming. This is why they are installed in naturally cold places for less air conditioning placed at sea, using water to cool the computers and supply them with electricity by ocean currents. Internet giants such as Gafam, which have more data centers, have made commitments such as their renewable energy supply (solar, wind). Seawater is also used to cool the machines. The heat emitted by data centers can be recovered for domestic heating. Reducing the amount of data stored in computers is also a way to reduce invisible pollution.

THE Green Data use low-emission building materials, catalytic converters and alternative energy technologies. There are also data centers in a box (containers) that can be moved and deployed as needed.

China alone has more than 400 data centers according to the site Statesman. It also hosts the largest data center in the world, that of the Range International Information Group, in Langfang, with more than 600,000 square meters.

Data storage in Senegal

With the intensification of digital transformation, the administration and the private sector are increasingly demanding and demanding in terms of storage. But also in hosting platforms, websites, applications and other digital data. Senegal’s first state digital storage facility was created in 2005 on the Orana site in Dakar, managed by the state IT agency (ADIE). In 2009, a 2e storage place is installed at the headquarters of theCHICKEN, at the science park with an initial capacity of 200 terabytes. Today the storage capacity is 1500 terabytes.

The 1is national data center was erected in Diamniadio but it has not yet been certified as type 3. The infrastructure will make it possible to store administration and private sector data, but also to accelerate the development of the digital economy. The creation of the Diamniadio data center is a key step in the conquest of Senegal’s digital sovereignty. The data center is equipped by the Chinese group Huawei, as part of the Sino-Senegalese cooperation Smart Senegal.