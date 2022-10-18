Home World Focus on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨All walks of life in Hong Kong and Macau: new journey and new opportunities will be better tomorrow – Xinhua English.news.cn
Focus on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨All walks of life in Hong Kong and Macau: new journey and new opportunities will be better tomorrow

Focus on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨All walks of life in Hong Kong and Macau: new journey and new opportunities will be better tomorrow

People from all walks of life in Hong Kong and Macau said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out a new direction and provided new opportunities for Hong Kong and Macau to better integrate into the overall development of the country.

　　Hong Kong grassroots community election committee Lin Xiaohui: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China provides clear guidelines for the development of Hong Kong and provides new opportunities for Hong Kong’s development. The next five years will be a critical period for Hong Kong to open up a new situation and achieve a new leap forward. We believe that in the new journey of realizing my country’s second centenary goal Hong Kong will certainly be able to create even greater splendor.

　　Wu Zhibin, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Anhui Friendship Association: I firmly believe that under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the full support of the central government, and under the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong”, Hong Kong’s new stage of governance and prosperity will definitely be able to escape the acceleration of integrating into the overall development of the country. Contribute its own advantages and unique strengths in the journey of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

　　He Xueqing, president of the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, representative of the National People’s Congress of Macau: General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively summarized the great achievements in the past 10 years in the report, which is an inspiring and huge encouragement to our sons and daughters of China.

　　Zeng Tao, Chairman of the Macau Young Civil Servants Association: As a public servant of the young generation of the SAR, it is the responsibility to fully, accurately and unswervingly implement the “one country, two systems” and “Australian people governing Macao” high degree of autonomy policy, actively participate in the country’s development strategy, and advance the “one country, two systems” cause steadily and far. make due contributions.

责编：丛芳瑶 ]

