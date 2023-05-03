Focusing on the trust industry chain, the Taiwan-U.S. Defense Industry Forum debuts, and the People’s Liberation Army’s “Global Hawk” unmanned aerial vehicle circles Taiwan

The report quoted Rubo Han as saying,Over the past few decades, Taiwan and the United States have established an important “trust foundation” whether between individuals, businesses, or governments. Today’s “Taiwan-US Defense Industry Cooperation Forum” focuses on two key points. One is “partnership” The second is “trust”, because partnership and trust are closely intertwined.

America this time25The visiting group composed of family businessmen was headed by the retired commander of the US Pacific Marine Corps Rude (Steven Rudder, Rudder Han mentioned that Rudder had led 80,000 Marine Corps officers in the past, committed to stabilizing the peace in the Asia-Pacific region. Cooperation.

According to the Central News Agency, Luo Zhengfang, chairman of Taiwan’s defense industry representative Jingwei Aerospace, called on the United States to deepen cooperation and transfer drone technology so that Taiwan can be self-sufficient in times of crisis; It is a long-term development plan, and it is hoped that the United States will support Taiwan’s independent development of next-generation fighter aircraft research and development.

In addition, is the U.S. arms dealer coming to Taiwan for exchanges also to “eliminate the red supply chain”? Luo Zhengfang pointed out that the US defense industry in Taiwan needs reliable and stable allies, and also hopes to accelerate the improvement of Taiwan’s defense capabilities. For commercial drones, the world is currently blocking Chinese products. This is an opportunity for Taiwan. Taiwan is reliable and has a fast industrial chain. If it can be used in emerging strategic industries, it is also an important opportunity for Taiwan.

Luo Zhengfang also said that he has always paid great attention to the US Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) development, the U.S. government will provide substantial assistance to Taiwan in the next three years. I hope that these assistance will not be direct donations, but will be able to set up production lines in Taiwan, and even cooperate with major international manufacturers.

The People’s Liberation Army’s “Global Hawk” UAV circles Taiwan

At the same time, Radio Free Asia reported that Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense stated on the morning of the 3rd that it had detected 27 sorties of Chinese PLA military aircraft and 7 PLA warships, and continued to operate around the Taiwan Strait from 6:00 am on the 2nd to 6:00 am on the 3rd. At least 10 military planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait.

It is noteworthy that,1 of the military aircraft disrupting TaiwanKnown as China‘s “Global Hawk”The BZK-005 UAV, inAfter crossing the northern end of the center line of the Taiwan Strait, follow the airspace to the northeast, east, and south of Taiwan in a clockwise direction, then turn to the southwest airspace and then fly back to the coast of China.

It is understood thatBZK-005Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is a medium-high altitudeFarunmanned reconnaissance aircraft. The fuselage is a thin-walled structure mainly based on skeleton load-bearing, and is mainly used to perform reconnaissance missions and collect intelligence.