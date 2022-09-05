Original title: Fog of war: Ukraine’s counterattack against Russian troops gas flow has zeroed

Ukraine’s counteroffensive to retake Kherson, the first major city that fell to Russia, continues. Ukrainian troops attacked some command centers, while Moscow troops retaliated with ground offensives to thwart the operation.

Ukrainian troops destroyed some ammunition depots and pontoons to hinder the movement of Russian reserves, Natalia Shoemenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Military District Command, said.

According to local media reports, gunshots were heard around the center of Kherson. “Our success is convincing, and soon, we will be able to disclose more information,” Shoemenuc said.

Moscow has denied reports of Ukrainian military progress and said Russian troops had routed Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian army made little news about the counteroffensive launched in the Kherson region earlier this week.

Two lines used by the Russians to cross the river were reportedly damaged. These bridges were important for the supply of Russian troops west of the Dnieper (where the Kherson River lies).

In the first days of what the Ukrainians called a “potential turning point in the war,” both sides claimed battlefield victories.

natural gas flow to zero

At the same time, the Ukrainian General Staff said on the 2nd that Russian troops shelled dozens of towns, including Kharkiv in northern Ukraine (Ukraine’s second largest city) and the Donetsk region in the east.

More than 7 million people have fled Ukraine, thousands more have been killed and cities reduced to rubble since Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine in February, which Kyiv and the West accuse Russia of waging an “unprovoked war”.

Moscow called the operation a “special military operation” aimed at halting NATO’s expansion in countries surrounding Russia, as well as weeding out nationalists in Ukraine and protecting the local Russian-speaking community.

The development on the 3rd came as Moscow and Kyiv rebuked each other over the shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, where UN inspectors arrived on the 1st to help avert a nuclear disaster. , the background is that the nuclear power plant has been attacked several times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Turkey could play a facilitator role on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian official in the Zaporozhye region, said that the Ukrainian army had repeatedly shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which cut the main power line to the nuclear power plant and forced the plant to Use backup power as you did last week.

Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Gazprom has delayed the resumption of gas deliveries, a move that exacerbates Europe’s difficulties stocking up on fuel for the winter when the cost of living is already soaring.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies natural gas to Germany and other countries on the Baltic Seabed, was scheduled to resume operation today after three days of interruptions due to maintenance, but the pipeline started operating several hours after the original time. Businesses report that their natural gas flow remains zero.

