Fognini and Sonego on the pitch, LIVE matches and results

PARIS – Fourth day of challenges at Roland Garrossecond Slam of the clay court season by Paris. After beating Auger-Also, Fognini even surpasses Kubler and fly to the third point. On the field too Sonego, who is dealing with Ugo Humbert. In the afternoon in the field also Matthew Arnaldi e Lorenzo Musetti.





13:45

Women’s Roland Garros, Giorgi retires: Pegula in the third round

Ends with many regrets the adventure of Camila Giorgi al Roland Garros. On the red clay of ‘Philippe Chatrier’ the blue, n.37 Wta, accuses a right knee problem and raises the white flag against 37′ (first set lost 6-2) against the US Jessica Pegulan.3 in the ranking and seeding, thus snatching qualification for the third round of the French Open.

13:40

Break Sonego: 3-2 against Humbert

Blue saves three break points in the fourth game and, in the following one, he puts the arrow on the French whose straight goes in net.

13:35

Fognini flies to the third round of Roland Garros

The blue, n.130 in the world, exceeds in three sets the Australian Jason Kublern.69 Atp, with the score of 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and enters the third round of theFrench Open: will challenge the winner of the challenge between the Austrian Sebastian Ofnern.118 Atp, e Sebastian CordaAmerican n.30 in the world ranking.

13:30

Fognini! 5-2 against Kublev and qualification one step away!

In the eighth game of the set, the blue flies on 40-15 but you recover from the Australian who then wastes one palla break, allowing the blue to keep the serve and take home the point of 5-2. The qualification to third round it’s one step away.

13:27

Sonego must chase: 2-1 Humbert

The match of the blue against the landlord begins uphill, who inaugurates the match by holding the beat at 30. Sonego manages to equalize in the second game ai advantages without canceling break points but at the third n. 40 in the world still puts the arrow.

13:23

Fognini show: 4-2 against Kubler!

L’sky blue fly on 4-2 against the Australian in the sixth game of the third set and approaches the finish line.

13:15

Sonego’s challenge has begun

The challenge of 28 year old Turinand, n.48 in the world, against the landlord Humbert sul ‘Court 14’ of Bois de Boulogne.

13:13

Fognini also ahead in the third set: 2-1

The blue leads on the Australian: two games to one.

13:10

Soon Sonego challenges Humbert

On the ‘Court 14‘, the 28-year-old from Turin will face off against the Frenchman Ugo Humbert, n.40 Atp. The match should start no earlier than 13:15.

12:59

Fognini prevails in the tie-break: 2-0 for the blue

A hard-fought and uncertain second set: Fognini takes it home by winning the tie-break.

12:41

The second set is decided in the tie-break

Another service lost by Fognini: result tied, 6-6.

12:47

Coup Fognini: broken serve

Fognini is once again the protagonist, breaking the game and the service to zero. 6-5 for Fognini

12:44

Fognini loses his serve: 5-5

Another break granted by Fognini. Kubler equalized.

12:37

Rublev keeps his serve: 5-4 for Fognini

The Australian recovers the initial disadvantage and takes home the game. Now Fognini will be able to serve for the second set.

12:35

Fognini breaks his fast: 5-3

Fabio Fognini returns to score points and moves up to 5-3, keeping his batting turn.

12:30

Rublev holds service: 4-3

The Australian keeps his serve and moves to just one point behind Fognini: 4-3 for the blue.

12:25

Fognini loses his serve to zero: Rublev shortens to 4-2

Loss of tension for Fabio Fognini, who commits the first double fault of the match and loses his serve to zero.

12:23

First point for Kuber in the second set

Kubler keeps his serve and closes the gap, taking up 4-1.

12:19

Fognini flies up 4-0

Without brakes Fabio Fognini: the blue holds the serve and goes up 4-0.

12:14

Fognini in fluency: 3-0 and double break ahead

The magical moment of Fabio Fognini continues, breaking another serve from his opponent and taking up 3-0 in the second set.

12:11

Fognini show: 2-0

The blue seems to fly and after recovering two points from a disadvantage, closes smoothly, taking up 2-0.

12:07

Fognini starts strong: immediately break

The blue breaks Kubler’s serve in the first game of the second set and takes the lead.

12:01

Fognini wins the first set 6-4

Fabio Fognini closes the decisive point with a splendid backhand volley and takes home the first set with a score of 6-4.

11:55

Kubler shortens: Fognini ahead 5-4

Long and balanced game, closed to the advantages by Kubler. Fognini will now be able to serve for the set.

11:49

Fognini without problems: 5-3

The blue easily holds the service and goes to one point from the set.

11:46

Kubler comes back and takes the game home: 4-3 for Fognini

Fognini starts strong, but suffers the recovery of Kubler, who keeps his serve and brings the score to 4-3 for the blue.

11:43

Applause for Fognini: 4-2

The blue holds the service between the applause of the public, galvanized by his plays.

11:37

Kubler keeps his serve: Fognini ahead 3-2

Another game to the advantages. Kubler prevails after a lunar series of exchanges.

11:32

Fognini ahead 3-1

After a very long game, Fabio Fognini holds his serve and tries to extend, making it 3-1.

11:24

Third consecutive break: Fognini ahead 2-1

The blue again breaks his opponent’s service and takes the lead again.

11:20

Kubler replies: against break and 1-1

The Australian replies and in turn breaks the blue serve. Parity.

11:14

First break for Fognini: 1-0

Fabio Fognini immediately breaks his opponent’s serve, conceding only one point to Kubler.

11:09

Let’s go: first service for Kubler

The Australian tennis player will be the one to hit first. The challenge valid for the second round of Roland Garros begins.

11:05

Fognini enters the field

All ready for the match between Fabio Fognini and Jason Kubler. The two tennis players enter the field and start warming up.

10:00

Roland Garros, the blues on the pitch

At 11.00 Fabio Fognini he will be engaged against the Australian Jason Kubler, Australian, number 69 in the ATP rankings. At 12.30 Lorenzo Sonego will face the French Ugo Humbert, number 40 in the standings. Matteo Arnaldi, after defeating Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round, will play against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (number 30 in the world). Musetti will close in the afternoon, who will challenge Shevchenko.

XVI arrondissement – Paris