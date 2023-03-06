A new and mysterious bombingunsuccessfully this time, hits another man nearby Vladimir Putin after the killing of Darya Duginathe daughter of the ultranationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. The security services of Mosca (FSB) have in fact thwarted an ambush against Konstantin Malofeevpublisher of the TV network Tsargrad for which the commentator killed by a Ukrainian agent last August and a great supporter of the leader of the Kremlin.

The ultra-Orthodox oligarch responded by saying that these intimidations will not stop him and that he will continue to support his “patriotic ideas”: “I hope that whoever organized Dugina’s assassination will be discovered and arrested”, added the 48-year-old, inserted in the list of persons affected by sanctions in the European Union since 2014 for his role in support of Russian separatist action in Donbass.

Russian intelligence, as in the case of Dugina, pins responsibility for the attack on the Ukrainian security services of the SBU. And the strategy used also turns out to be the same as the attack on the daughter of the ultra-nationalist ideologue: with explosives that have been planted on the oligarch’s car. The material executors, according to the Russian authorities, are linked to the 39-year-old Russian Denis Kapustin, head of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a neo-Nazi formation made up of Russian citizens stationed in Ukraine, some of whom also integrated into the Azov Battalion and against whom a judicial proceeding was opened. The same ones who a few days ago carried out a blitz in the Russian village of Sushany, in the Russian region of Bryansk, killing two people, wounding a child and kidnapping four others. RIA Novosti also released a video from the FSB showing the alleged perpetrators of the attack placing the explosive under the car and its subsequent removal with a robot.

An episode that has allowed Moscow to return to attack the NATO-EU coalition in support of Ukraine, accusing it of double standards and of not doing enough to curb this type of offensive in Russian territory. If Western countries remain silent in the face of the foiled attack on Konstantin Malofeev, “it will mean their tacit involvement in supporting such crimes,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. “The silence of Western regimes, usually hyperactive at any occasion of oppression of journalists, in connection with the attempt on Malofeev’s life, will mean their tacit involvement in supporting such crimes, as well as ideological patronage of the extremist actions of the Kiev bandits,” reads her.