(Original title: Follow President Xi to see the world丨Go to Africa to experience China‘s power in the field of peacekeeping)

At the beginning of 2022, President Xi Jinping held a video call with the overseas peacekeeping detachment of the Central Theater Command, calling on everyone to faithfully fulfill the peacekeeping mission, contribute more Chinese power to maintaining world peace, and show the world a good image of the Chinese military.

Over the years, with the entrustment of the leaders in mind, batches of Chinese blue helmets have gone retrograde. Isolating conflicts, building roads and bridges, clearing mines and detonating explosives… They stick to high-risk areas around the world and become a staunch force in maintaining world peace.

The Chinese military officially joined the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Over the past 30 years, it has participated in 25 UN peacekeeping operations, dispatched nearly 50,000 officers and soldiers, and 16 officers and soldiers have given their precious lives to the cause of peace. CCTV’s series of micro-videos “Follow President Xi to See the World“, in this issue, let us go to Mali, Africa, and listen to the story of the ninth batch of Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachments to Mali.

pay tribute! In the name of the country, people who go to war for peace.