follow the press conference and the words LIVE

ROMA – It’s the eve of Roma-Bayer Leverkusen, there is a place in the Europa League final up for grabs. The first leg tomorrow (Thursday) at the Olimpico, the return on May 18 at the home of Xabi Alonso’s Germans: Mourinho at the press conference presents the game, follow live her words.

Spinazzola: “My future? I don’t know what to say”

“Does my future depend on the season? I don’t know what to answer, my future is to go home and give my son a kiss on his birthday. There’s still a month and a half of important games left.”

Spinazzola and the answer on how he is

“My body is fine, then it’s normal that there are also the opponents and small mistakes can lead to an opponent’s goal. Nothing’s happening, I’m fine, it’s normal to suffer after playing so many games, it happens to anyone, it’s impossible have the same yield”.

Spinazzola analyzes the game

“Tomorrow we will face a great team, very fast, we will have to be more concentrated when we have the ball.”

Compliments to Xabi Alonso and Smalling’s conditions

“The games with Bayer are the key games of the season, are the others in the league to try and get to the Champions League? Of course. Xabi Alonso? I’m glad to see him, I haven’t seen him for many years, I’ve always had a good relationship with him, I’ll be happy to play against Xabi or Simone last week, nothing changes. Xabi was coached by Benitez, Ancelotti, Guardiola, me, surely he took a little from everyone. His Bayer is the best team of all at playing on the counterattack, they are pragmatic, they have five or six players who could make the Olympics against Jacobs, on the counterattack it is difficult to stop them. Smalling? It’s perfect to go on the bench tomorrow, let’s see for the return leg, I won’t have it for the next two or three games, I don’t expect that“.

Mourinho on the depth of pink

“There is confrontation with the company on the depth of the rose? The squad without problems has enough quality to do what we were doing: to be second, third or fourth in the league and qualified for the Europa League. When you asked me about Roma’s goals, I always said the same: it depends. We don’t have five equal players in each position, you’ve seen Inter who played with Lukaku and Correa and today plays with Dzeko and Lautaro. I can’t do this, I have to have the perfect season but it doesn’t exist, it’s not a criticism but it’s reality. Beyond the results, this is a fantastic season.”

Mourinho: “Bayer had an advantage”

“We are 5 Italian teams in the semifinals and we played during the week, this didn’t happen at Leverkusen. Bayer then has many options, but for us every injury is a problem and we get to this game without maximum potential”.

Mourinho: “Dybala starting? The sensation is not”

“This obstacle is missing and even with all the problems we have, we won’t give away the game, but we will put everything on the pitch to achieve a result that allows us to go to the final in the second game. It has been written that I went to the locker room at the Primavera half-time and that I talked to them, changing the game. This is a lie and a disrespect for the Primavera coach. I went to the locker room, the assistant coach did his job because the first coach was suspended. I’ve been listening and haven’t said a single word, they won thanks to them, I didn’t do anything. It has nothing to do with tomorrow’s match but I wanted to clarify that because I respect the Primavera coach. Dybala titular? I don’t know, my feeling today is no. I’m not saying no, but I think not.”

Mourinho: “Dybala from the first minute difficult. PSG? They didn’t find me…”

Mourinho on Sky before entering the conference: “Il Bayer Leverkusen one of the strongest teams in Europe on the counterattackthey are very dangerous. They defend and wait for you to lose the ball, then they become difficult to stop because they have so many attacking and fast players. It’s a top team at this level. I have enough experience not to be too excited by the fact that it will be a semi-final, by the fact that the first game will be played at home, if we play a close match I will be happy. Dybala and Wijnaldum? Difficult from 1′, I’m not saying impossible but difficult. We have to figure out if they can play or not, let’s see tomorrow morning and then decide. They are doing everything possible to recover, we are preparing for the race with or without them. The group is happy, despite all these problems. We are aware that it is a European semi-final and it could become historic, it is a group that is calm and happy to play and for this reason I have decided that they can go home and come back tomorrow morning. Psg? If they look for me they have not found me because they didn’t talk to me.”

Dybala’s condition

Dybala trained with the group on the finishing day, he still feels pain but wants to try and be in the game. READ EVERYTHING

Spinazzola with Mourinho

Leonardo Spinazzola will also speak at the press conference with José Mourinho.

What time is Mourinho speaking

Mourinho will speak from the Trigoria press room at 2.45pm to present the European match against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.





