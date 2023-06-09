Home » Follow the Summer Game Fest and subsequent events with us tonight!
World

Follow the Summer Game Fest and subsequent events with us tonight!

by admin
Follow the Summer Game Fest and subsequent events with us tonight!

We remind you that tonight at 21:00 will take place on Summer Game Festthe event of Geoff Keighly That, over the course of 2 hourswill offer us a look at many interesting titles from the future of videogames awaiting the revelations of the Showcase Xbox on Sunday.

As always we invite you to follow the event with uson the our Twitch channel bring Mirko “ThorX360“and Alexander”Prophet_Vader” they will comment with you on all the announcements made.

But it doesn’t end there! If you want continue the night dedicated to video gamesours host will stay online late into the night to follow and comment on the Days of The Devsat 23:00, and on Return Direct at midnight. In short, a real marathon of announcements and news!

If you would like to spend the evening with us, then, we are waiting for you on our channel: come in large numbers!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  WHO: The global cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown reached 254847065

You may also like

Nearly 1,000 people marched in Taipei to support...

A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia |...

Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

Theodore Kaczynski, the bomber known as the Unabomber,...

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy