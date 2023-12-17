follow these 4 simple habits

Japanese Supercentenarians Share Secret to Living Longer and Better

Japanese supercentenarians possess a unique formula for living an extended and fulfilling life. These individuals, aged over 110, have cultivated habits that have contributed to their longevity and well-being. These habits include eating in moderation, engaging in light physical activity, practicing meditation, nurturing social connections, and living with a sense of purpose.

Japan has been home to several supercentenarians, with individuals like Fusa Tatsumi and Kane Tanaka making headlines. Fusa Tatsumi recently passed away at the age of 116, preceded by Kane Tanaka, who lived to be 119, and Chiyo Miyako, who lived for 117 years. Jiroemon Kimura, the oldest known man in the world, also lived to be 116. Currently, Japan has an astounding 342 individuals over the age of 110.

One of the factors contributing to Japan’s reputation as a home to supercentenarians is its culture of moderation. Japanese elderly individuals have embraced the practice of “hara hachi bu,” which involves mindful eating and mild calorie restriction. This technique allows them to eat until they are 80% full, promoting a balanced approach to food consumption.

Additionally, Japanese supercentenarians focus on practicing moderation in all aspects of their lives. They emphasize balanced nutrition, avoid excess, and prioritize relaxation and stress management. Embracing activities like radio gymnastics and maintaining good posture are also integral to their daily routines.

The concept of the “Blue Zones” provides a greater understanding of the environment and lifestyle habits that contribute to longevity. Japan’s island of Okinawa is recognized as one of the Blue Zones, where residents exhibit similar habits and practices contributing to their long and healthy lives.

Overall, the study of supercentenarians and Blue Zones highlights the importance of a balanced lifestyle, purposeful living, and community engagement as crucial elements for prolonged health and well-being. These findings offer invaluable insights for individuals seeking to cultivate a fulfilling and vibrant life.

