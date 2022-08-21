Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” reported on Sunday (August 21) that Japan is considering deploying cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometers to counter China.
The report quoted a Japanese government source as saying that this long-range missile is an improvement on the existing missile with a range of 100 kilometers. It is launched from the sea or air and will be mainly deployed in the Ryukyu Islands in the south of the country. It can cover China and other countries. North Korean coastline.
Japan’s foreign ministry has yet to respond.
China’s military exercise around Taiwan
After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi) visited Taiwan earlier this month, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted an unprecedented military exercise in the Taiwan Strait. Japan said five missiles from Beijing landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone during the exercise.
This is understood as a warning from Beijing to the United States and Japan: If there is a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the United States and Japan should not aid Taiwan.
Tokyo issued a formal protest to China, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the incident was “a serious issue that concerns our national security and the safety of our people”.
China has since cancelled a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Masaru. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China and Japan have not yet delimited the relevant waters, so there is no claim that China‘s military operations are located in or entered Japan’s exclusive economic zone.