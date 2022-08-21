35 minutes ago

Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” reported on Sunday (August 21) that Japan is considering deploying cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometers to counter China.

The report quoted a Japanese government source as saying that this long-range missile is an improvement on the existing missile with a range of 100 kilometers. It is launched from the sea or air and will be mainly deployed in the Ryukyu Islands in the south of the country. It can cover China and other countries. North Korean coastline.

Japan’s foreign ministry has yet to respond.

image caption, The missiles launched by the Chinese military "passed over Taiwan" and allegedly fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi) visited Taiwan earlier this month, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted an unprecedented military exercise in the Taiwan Strait. Japan said five missiles from Beijing landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone during the exercise. See also Pope congratulates Queen Elizabeth on 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne - Vatican News

This is understood as a warning from Beijing to the United States and Japan: If there is a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the United States and Japan should not aid Taiwan.

Tokyo issued a formal protest to China, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the incident was “a serious issue that concerns our national security and the safety of our people”.